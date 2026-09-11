UNT receives USD 20 million philanthropic gift for new AI College

Texas: Opportunity has a way of changing lives in unexpected ways. For Anuradha and Vikas ('23 PhD) Sinha, a decision to pursue a doctoral degree at the University of North Texas has grown into a shared vision for expanding access to education, advancing research and positioning the university as a leader in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

According to an official release, working as a vice president at Broadcom, Sinha first learned about UNT after seeing a billboard on the side of the highway. Looking to fulfil his dream of earning a PhD, he reached out to the UNT College of Information, only to encounter the same challenge he had faced at other universities: a residency requirement that did not align with his schedule.

Unlike other universities, UNT called him back.



Months later, UNT was developing a doctoral program designed specifically for working professionals, creating a pathway for experienced leaders to pursue advanced education without putting their careers on hold. Sinha saw an opportunity he had nearly given up on and embraced it.

UNT President Harrison Keller, PhD, Anuradha and Vikas Sinha, and Vice President of Advancement Brandon Buzbee.



In 2023, he earned his PhD in information science with a concentration in data science from UNT. What began as one eager student's pursuit of an advanced degree has since evolved into one of the most significant philanthropic partnerships in the university's history, the release noted.

For Vikas and his wife, Anuradha, education has always represented something greater than personal achievement.

"Both Anuradha and I truly believe that once somebody -- especially a first-generation college goer -- is educated with a college degree, the trajectory of the rest of the generations of their family changes," Vikas said. "We saw UNT playing a major role as a part of their core strategy to help uplift that segment of population."