UNSW Sydney, Deloitte India partner to launch AI, innovation hub in Bengaluru

UNSW Sydney has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deloitte India to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in AI and Innovation at its upcoming Bengaluru campus.

The CoE will focus on bridging academia and industry through real-world challenge projects, experiential learning, and practitioner-led teaching. Students at UNSW Bengaluru will gain direct exposure to industry problem-solving and access to Deloitte’s innovation ecosystem, including AI labs, cyber simulation environments, and emerging technology platforms.

Speaking about it, Ramlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte India, said: “This COE will serve as a comprehensive platform that brings together academic excellence and industry engagement to harness capabilities in AI and innovation for solving industry-relevant problem statements, extending beyond students to working professionals.”

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in sectors such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

The partnership will also support joint applied research, with UNSW faculty and Deloitte experts working together on industry-led problem statements. Plans include authoring white papers and developing innovation-driven solutions. A dedicated start-up and innovation lab is also proposed to support student and faculty entrepreneurship.

Professor Sarah Maddison, Deputy VC (Education & Student Experience) at UNSW Sydney, said: “This exciting partnership reflects UNSW’s commitment to delivering education within a connected, industry-engaged ecosystem, exposing students to hands-on applied learning and preparing graduates for the work of today and the future.”

The initiative will roll out in phases starting April 2026, covering academic programmes, research collaborations, and industry engagement activities. It is expected to contribute to building a pipeline of skilled talent and strengthen India’s position as a technology and innovation hub.