Unlocking global opportunity for India’s students begins with better assessment

India’s Viksit Bharat @2047 vision envisions the country as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.
At the centre of this ambition is the belief that young Indians will drive the transformation.
Their education, exposure and opportunities will shape the depth and direction of progress India is able to achieve. And while talent exists in every corner of the country, access to opportunity does not.
This is the gap that continues to influence who gets to participate in a fast-changing world and who risks being left behind.
Why assessments matter for mobility
For millions of students, competitive examinations and international testing systems are the gateway to mobility: academically, socially and geographically. These assessments determine who gains access to world-class universities, scholarships and new professional pathways. When the system is fair, transparent and accessible, it becomes a genuine enabler of upward mobility. But when it is uneven or difficult to reach, it narrows the field and limits potential.
This dynamic is especially visible with English proficiency testing. It remains one of the first and most important steps for any student considering global education. Yet, for many, it is also where the journey becomes unnecessarily difficult. In my work with students, educators and institutions across India, I’ve seen how something as straightforward as an English test can become an outsized barrier depending on where a student lives, how far they must travel or what resources they can access.
India’s expanding global footprint
At the same time, India’s global academic presence has never been stronger. More than 1.8 million Indian students are currently pursuing higher education overseas, and over 330,000 are enrolled in U.S. institutions in 2024 alone. This makes India one of the world’s most aspirational and mobile student communities. But behind these numbers lies an important truth: international opportunities depend not only on talent but on the fairness and accessibility of the assessment systems that stand at the starting line.
As India advances toward its 2047 vision, building equitable, modern and secure assessment frameworks becomes essential. A country where 65% of the population is under the age of 35³ simply cannot afford weak links in the systems that determine educational opportunity. A future-ready India needs future-ready testing especially in foundational areas like English proficiency.
Rethinking English testing for a new India
A trusted examination ecosystem is the first step. Standardised, secure and transparent assessments uphold merit and maintain confidence among students, parents, institutions and global partners. And in the case of English testing, they help universities assess a student’s real ability to participate in academic life, engaging in classrooms, absorbing lectures, writing papers and collaborating with peers from around the world. When done well, English assessments are not gatekeepers, they are enablers.
Reimagining assessments requires a combination of innovation and empathy. Technology is a powerful accelerant here. Secure digital testing, online proctoring, AI-driven evaluation and data-backed scoring systems can deliver exams that are both rigorous and accessible. For English testing, this shift has been particularly transformative. Remote testing eliminates the need to travel to centres, often located only in major cities, removing a burden that silently shapes who gets to apply. It reduces hidden costs like travel, food and lost study time. And for students who need to retake the test, the process becomes less intimidating and far more equitable. That sense of empowerment matters. It’s what turns ambition into action.
Strengthening credibility and governance
But technology alone is not enough. The credibility of English testing still rests on strong governance, transparent scoring and consistency across every test-taker. Students need to know that their performance, not their circumstances is what truly counts. Universities need to trust that the results accurately reflect the candidate’s capabilities. Achieving this requires robust quality controls, continuous auditing and a commitment to fairness at every stage.
India’s long-term ambitions also call for stronger alignment with global expectations. As Indian students increasingly look outward, universities abroad are looking closely at how English proficiency is measured. Collaborations between Indian stakeholders, international institutions and global testing partners can help build frameworks that withstand scrutiny worldwide. Such partnerships ensure that students’ credentials are respected and that their transition to global academic environments is smooth and successful.
The road to 2047
India’s demographic strength gives it a rare opportunity. With a young, ambitious and globally curious population, the country sits on the brink of transformational progress. But this potential will only be realised if the systems that determine access, especially English proficiency assessments are strong, credible and equitable.
As India moves toward 2047, strengthening this part of the education ecosystem is one of the most meaningful investments the nation can make. A fair and accessible English testing landscape can empower millions of students to define their futures, compete globally and bring back knowledge and experiences that enrich India’s growth story. It ensures that opportunity is not dictated by geography, economic resources or circumstance, but by talent and determination.
A Viksit Bharat will be built by people and their journeys begin with a simple promise: that every young Indian will have a fair chance to step onto the global stage. Strengthening English testing is not just an administrative reform; it is a commitment to the dreams of a generation and the future of a nation.