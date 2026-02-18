Unlocking global opportunity for India’s students begins with better assessment

India’s Viksit Bharat @2047 vision envisions the country as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

At the centre of this ambition is the belief that young Indians will drive the transformation.

Their education, exposure and opportunities will shape the depth and direction of progress India is able to achieve. And while talent exists in every corner of the country, access to opportunity does not.

This is the gap that continues to influence who gets to participate in a fast-changing world and who risks being left behind.