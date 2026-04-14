Faculty body raises alarm over CAS delay, hints at protest

Shimla: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of university and college teachers in Himachal Pradesh has warned the state government of a major agitation if the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the UGC 7th Pay Scale is not implemented without further delay.

Addressing the media in Shimla on Monday, JAC President Janardan Singh said the University Grants Commission (UGC) had implemented the 7th Central Pay Scale based on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Committee through its order dated January 30, 2018, which was later endorsed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, Government of India.



"Teachers in universities and colleges across the country are receiving salaries and benefits under the UGC 7th Pay Scale and are also getting promotions under CAS. But in Himachal Pradesh, teachers are being denied their rightful career progression," Prof. Singh said.