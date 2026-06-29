University suspends first-year PG admissions in select courses at seven Marathwada colleges

Nanded: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) has suspended first-year admissions to conventional PG courses for the academic year 2026-27 at seven affiliated colleges with an 'F' grade in the audit process, officials said on Sunday.
The decision follows a review of 29 colleges that had earlier been assigned an 'F' grade and were given time to rectify deficiencies. After a reassessment by an expert committee, the University removed 22 colleges from the 'F' grade list, citing satisfactory improvements in academic and administrative standards.
However, the expert committee found no satisfactory improvement in seven colleges. Consequently, admissions to the first year of conventional postgraduate programmes have been suspended, according to a university circular.
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