‘University of Year’ award goes to Ashoka varsity at FICCI education summit

NEW DELHI: Ashoka University has been named ‘University of the Year (Emerging)’ at the 20th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2025, one of India’s leading platforms celebrating academic excellence and innovation.

The award was presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Somak Raychaudhury at a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

The recognition highlights Ashoka’s achievements in liberal arts and sciences, its interdisciplinary approach, and its contributions to research, innovation, and social impact.