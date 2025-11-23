University of Worcester opens final call for January 2026 PG intake: Up to £3,000 scholarships for Indian students

The University of Worcester has announced that Indian students can avail merit-based scholarships of up to £3,000 along with a £500 early payment discount for postgraduate programmes starting in January 2026.

Applications close by the end of November 2025, with the deposit deadline set for 1 December 2025.

Industry-ready courses with 12-month placements

Key programmes include MBA, MSc International Business Management, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MSc Human Resource Management, and MA Education – all featuring a built-in 12-month professional placement to deliver hands-on global experience.

96% graduates employed or in further study within 15 months

The university’s strong employability focus is backed by the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024, which shows 96% of Worcester graduates secure jobs or pursue higher studies within 15 months of graduation.

Recently named a finalist for Times Higher Education ‘University of the Year 2025’, Worcester continues to be recognised for innovation, student support, and career-oriented education.

“Indian students are an essential part of our vision”

“At Worcester, our goal is to prepare graduates who can think critically and work globally,” said Nick Slade, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor (International and External Affairs). “Indian students are an essential part of that vision. Their presence enriches our academic community and strengthens the long-standing educational partnership between India and the UK. Through a balance of academic rigour and hands-on experience, we aim to help students build meaningful and successful global careers.”

Dedicated career services include CV workshops, interview preparation, and networking events to ensure every graduate is job-market ready.