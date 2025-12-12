University of Western Australia to open Chennai campus at DLF Cybercity by August 2026

CHENNAI: The University of Western Australia (UWA) will establish a 50,000 sq ft campus at DLF Cybercity in Chennai as part of a Rs 500-crore investment by the Western Australian government to set up two campuses in India.

The Chennai campus, slated to open in August 2026, will serve as the centrepiece of UWA’s expansion and aims to anchor a long-term Indo–Australian talent corridor.