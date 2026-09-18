University of Western Australia opens Mumbai campus for direct foreign degrees

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Government of Maharashtra’s vision to transform Mumbai into a global hub for knowledge, innovation, technology, and talent received a major boost with the official inauguration of the University of Western Australia (UWA) India, Mumbai Campus.
Speaking at the inauguration, he described the opening as a critical milestone in building future-ready industries and research ecosystems through world-class infrastructure and top-tier talent.
CM Fadnavis noted that UWA, a leading research-intensive institution, is the first university from Australia’s prestigious ‘Group of Eight’ to establish a campus in India. He emphasised that while Mumbai is already India's financial and commercial capital, the state is committed to developing the region into a global knowledge centre.
He pointed to the ongoing development of ‘Mumbai 3.0’, which incorporates dedicated hubs such as Education City, Medi-City, Innovation City, and Global Capability Centres.
The Chief Minister said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has paved the way for international academic partnerships, allowing top global institutions to set up bases in India. Students at the UWA Mumbai campus will gain direct exposure to leading financial institutions, tech startups, and research entities.
He expressed hope for expanded collaborative research in key areas, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, critical minerals, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.
CM Fadnavis welcomed UWA’s announcement of 100 pc scholarships for three Indian students, noting that domestic access to world-class foreign education will save valuable foreign exchange while driving regional economic growth.
Premier Roger Cook described the launch as a historic milestone in the 30-year relationship between Western Australia and Maharashtra. He emphasised that the campus will unlock new global learning, research, and career pathways for students.
Chancellor Diane Smith-Gander said UWA has committed AUD 80 million towards its campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, underscoring its long-term investment in India’s higher education sector.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.