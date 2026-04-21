University of Western Australia opens applications for Chennai and Mumbai campuses

CHENNAI: The University of Western Australia (UWA) has opened applications for its planned campuses in Chennai and Mumbai, marking the institution’s first overseas expansion and an early test for India’s push to attract foreign universities.

UWA plans to begin operations in phases, with its Mumbai campus – located in Andheri East – set to admit its first cohort in September 2026. The Chennai campus is expected to follow, with most programmes commencing in March 2027.