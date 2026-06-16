University of Waikato delegation meets TGCHE chairman to discuss academic ties

Hyderabad: A delegation from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, led by Sharon Calvert, Assistant Vice-Chancellor, International Engagement and Partnership, met with Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), to explore strategic academic collaborations.
During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the University of Waikato's standing as a globally connected public institution-ranked number one for research in New Zealand-with a reputation for academic excellence, industry engagement, and student success.
Prof Reddy briefed the visitors on Telangana's thriving higher education ecosystem and invited the University of Waikato to establish an off-campus centre in the upcoming Bharat Future City, an ambitious government project featuring a dedicated zone for world-class institutions.
He also outlined the Telangana Vision 2047 framework, conceptualised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.