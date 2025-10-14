University of Sydney denied request to increase international student intake

The University of Sydney has been denied a request to raise its international student enrollment for the coming academic year, making it the only Australian university to have its application for more overseas students refused under the government’s new allocation system.

The federal government of Australia has set a new national cap of 2,95,000 international student places for 2026, with public universities allowed to apply for expanded quotas if they demonstrate greater student housing investments and efforts to diversify by enrolling more students from Southeast Asia, The Guardian reports.

While 32 universities sought increases, the University of Sydney was the only institution not to receive extra spots after officials said it failed to present a convincing strategy for broadening its international student population or investing sufficiently in new accommodation options.

Sydney will continue to have the largest number of international student population in Australia at 11,900 students, but will not be permitted to grow this total in the coming year. In contrast, many regional and smaller institutions that pledged new student housing and stronger Southeast Asian ties received quota boosts.

In response, the University of Sydney said it was committed to strengthening student diversity and would continue discussions with the government about future international recruitment.

This development comes as the Australian government moves to manage the international student sector amid debate over its impact on housing stress and workforce planning.