University of Strathclyde Opens Applications for AI-Focused MSc Programme

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, has begun accepting applications for its Master of Science (MSc) in Machine Learning and Deep Learning for the January 2026 intake.
The interdisciplinary programme aims to equip students with advanced skills in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and software engineering through practical projects and research-led training.
Designed to address the growing global demand for AI professionals, the course blends theoretical learning with hands-on research experience. It prepares graduates to design, develop, and optimise intelligent systems by providing a strong foundation in machine learning principles, deep neural network architectures, and intelligent system design.
Interdisciplinary Learning and Industry Collaboration
The MSc will be jointly delivered by the Departments of Electronic and Electrical Engineering (EEE) and Computer and Information Sciences (CIS). Students will learn in an interdisciplinary environment combining theory and application, guided by faculty engaged in research and industrial collaborations. The curriculum covers machine learning, data analytics, intelligent systems, and software development through classroom instruction, lab work, and project-based learning.
Practical Focus and Research Opportunities
A major highlight of the programme is its emphasis on industry-supported research projects. Students will tackle real-world engineering problems while gaining exposure to developments in autonomous systems, data-driven decision-making, and intelligent control. The course also develops proficiency in programming languages and AI tools commonly used in the tech industry, enhancing employability across sectors.
Eligibility and Admission Requirements
Applicants must hold a first- or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in electronic or electrical engineering, computer science, or a related discipline. Candidates from other science or engineering backgrounds with strong academic records may also apply. An IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5 overall, with no band below 5.5, is required for English proficiency.
The tuition fee for international students is £31,100. Self-funded international (non-EU) students enrolling in the January 2026 intake will automatically receive a £5,000 scholarship, deducted from the tuition fee.
Career Prospects
Graduates of the MSc in Machine Learning and Deep Learning will be prepared for roles such as AI engineer, data scientist, deep learning specialist, and intelligent system developer. With AI rapidly reshaping industries worldwide, the programme offers students the opportunity to build expertise in one of the most transformative and in-demand fields.