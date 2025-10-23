University of Strathclyde Opens Applications for AI-Focused MSc Programme

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, has begun accepting applications for its Master of Science (MSc) in Machine Learning and Deep Learning for the January 2026 intake.

The interdisciplinary programme aims to equip students with advanced skills in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and software engineering through practical projects and research-led training.

Designed to address the growing global demand for AI professionals, the course blends theoretical learning with hands-on research experience. It prepares graduates to design, develop, and optimise intelligent systems by providing a strong foundation in machine learning principles, deep neural network architectures, and intelligent system design.