University of San Diego School of Law Expands Global Footprint with New Programs for Indian Legal Professionals

The University of San Diego (USD) School of Law has announced the launch of advanced degree and certificate programs tailored for Indian students and professionals seeking expertise in U.S. and international law. Ranked 57th in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 list, USD School of Law is recognised for its experiential learning ecosystem and its commitment to developing globally oriented legal leaders.
Located strategically in San Diego, near the U.S.–Mexico border and multiple global industries, the School offers students wide exposure to contemporary legal issues. Guided by a mission rooted in social justice, community service and purposeful education, USD’s expansion into India aims to broaden access to world-class legal training. Its nationally acclaimed Clinical Program — spanning 13 supervised pro bono clinics — underscores its emphasis on practical, impactful legal education.
USD School of Law’s seven specialty programs, including LLMs in Tax, Intellectual Property and International Law, rank within the top 30% in the U.S., strengthening the institution’s reputation for academic excellence.
The initiative comes at a critical moment for India’s legal landscape. With India–U.S. bilateral trade projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and U.S. companies deepening their presence in India, demand is rising for lawyers skilled in venture financing, transfer pricing, international arbitration and cross-border M&A. USD’s new India-focused offerings aim to prepare professionals for these fast-growing practice areas.
Dean Robert A. Schapiro, a Yale and Stanford alumnus and recipient of the 2023 Witkin Award for Excellence in Legal Education, said, “These programs reflect our strong commitment to engaging with India’s vibrant legal and business community. We are eager to foster educational partnerships that prepare students to think critically, act ethically and lead effectively in a rapidly changing global legal environment.”
Industry voices in India echoed the need for globally aligned training. Anand Kumar, Founder & Managing Partner at Pier Counsel, highlighted the growing relevance of international corporate law, cross-border taxation and tech-driven legal domains. Vasundhara Garg, Senior Legal Counsel at a global ride-hailing firm, noted that U.S. legal expertise significantly strengthens decision-making for companies operating across jurisdictions.
USD School of Law has also formalised academic partnerships in India. Gujarat National Law University has signed an MoU enabling semester-abroad opportunities, faculty exchanges and joint initiatives. Discussions are underway with Vinayaka Mission’s Law School in Chennai to advance accessible legal education, particularly for students from low-resource backgrounds.