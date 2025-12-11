University of San Diego School of Law Expands Global Footprint with New Programs for Indian Legal Professionals

The University of San Diego (USD) School of Law has announced the launch of advanced degree and certificate programs tailored for Indian students and professionals seeking expertise in U.S. and international law. Ranked 57th in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 list, USD School of Law is recognised for its experiential learning ecosystem and its commitment to developing globally oriented legal leaders.

Located strategically in San Diego, near the U.S.–Mexico border and multiple global industries, the School offers students wide exposure to contemporary legal issues. Guided by a mission rooted in social justice, community service and purposeful education, USD’s expansion into India aims to broaden access to world-class legal training. Its nationally acclaimed Clinical Program — spanning 13 supervised pro bono clinics — underscores its emphasis on practical, impactful legal education.

USD School of Law’s seven specialty programs, including LLMs in Tax, Intellectual Property and International Law, rank within the top 30% in the U.S., strengthening the institution’s reputation for academic excellence.