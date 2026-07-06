July 6 exams postponed by University of Mumbai amid rain alert

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6 after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

New dates for the exams will be announced soon.



This comes as the city has been battered by incessant rains and waterlogged areas in the last few days.



The university emphasised that the decision was taken while keeping the students' safety in mind.