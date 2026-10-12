University of Mumbai extends distance education admissions to Oct 13

Candidates are advised to complete their applications by October 13, the deadline specified in the university’s final admission notification.The University of Mumbai has extended admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the 2026-27 academic year until October 13.

According to the final admission notification dated October 10, eligible candidates can apply online for a range of programmes through the university’s admission portal at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

The undergraduate courses on offer include BA programmes in History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Rural Development, Geography, Marathi, Hindi and English. Other options include BCom, Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF), BSc Information Technology and BSc Computer Science.

Postgraduate programmes include MA courses in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Education, Geography, Public Relations, and Communication and Journalism. The university is also offering MCom in Advanced Accountancy and Business Management, along with MSc Mathematics, Information Technology and Computer Science.

The notification additionally lists the Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management and the Postgraduate Diploma in School Management. The latter is offered in online mode. MA Sociology is also available online.