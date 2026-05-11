University of Madras revises course fees from 2026-27 academic year

CHENNAI: University of Madras has announced a revision in the fee structure for courses offered under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), triggering mixed reactions among students and faculty. The fee hike will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic year.

According to an official communication issued by the registrar on May 6 to the head of departments, the syndicate, in the meeting held on April 1, approved a proposal to enhance fees for both regular and self-supportive courses. The decision was taken based on directions received from the finance department.