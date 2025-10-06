University of Madras panel to popularise courses via social media

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance student enrollment in both regular and distance education programmes, the Syndicate of the University of Madras (UoM) has constituted a dedicated five-member committee to spearhead a social media outreach campaign.

The aim is to popularise the university’s diverse academic offerings and reach a wider audience, particularly in the digital space.

The decision was taken during a recent syndicate meeting, where members emphasised the need to adapt to changing trends in communication and student engagement.