University of London, Northeastern University to set up campuses in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The United Kingdon's University of London and the United State's Northeastern University, Boston are all set to establish their offshore campuses in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has confirmed the news.
Taking to X, the Telangana's Chief Minister said the development marks a significant step towards the state's vision of transforming Hyderabad into a global knowledge hub. He also announced that Harvard University and some of its constituent schools are leaving no stone unturned in offering select academic programmes and courses in the state.
He exuded confidence that, with educational courses, certification programs, shared research, setting up centres of excellence, and offering programs for professionals of different walks of life, the state government’s pioneering efforts will make Hyderabad a global educational powerhouse.
“I wish to share my sense of pride and happiness with the people of Telangana, especially youth, that our vision to create a Global Knowledge Hub in Hyderabad has been endorsed, supported and will be partnered with the world’s greatest educational institutions,” IANS quoted the Chief Minister Reddy.
CM Reddy stated that he is committed to contributing to sectors such as skills development, sports, and education. He emphasised that his primary interest lies in molding the youth into highly qualified individuals capable of facing any global challenge, and that supporting them in these fields is a key part of his efforts.
IANS reported the Chief Minister as saying, “Our meetings with Oxford University, Cambridge University, SOAS (London), Imperial College, London Business School (LBS), London School of Economics have all yielded positive outcomes,” when he led a delegation to the UK last month.
"Similarly, our meetings with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and several other Ivy League and American schools have been positive, and our youth will all be able to get education from such global institutions of excellence right here in Hyderabad,” he said.
With inputs of IANS