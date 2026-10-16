University of Liverpool opens first campus in South India in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The University of Liverpool, one of the world's leading varsities, on Thursday inaugurated its first campus in South India at Alembic City in Whitefield here, officials said.
The opening celebrations also marked the beginning of an academic journey for the University of Liverpool Bengaluru's inaugural cohort, with nearly 300 students commencing their studies at the campus, they said.
The University of Liverpool Bengaluru is offering an initial portfolio of programmes in Computer Science, Game Design, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, and Biomedical Sciences, officials said.
According to officials, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, University of Liverpool Vice-Chancellor Tim Jones, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Alison Barret, Country Head, British Council of India jointly inaugurated the new campus
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil said the idea of establishing the campus took shape during discussions with the Russell Group of universities during his visit to London in November 2024.
He had visited the city to attract investment in Karnataka's research, higher education and industrial sectors through a roadshow.
He said the Bengaluru campus had been established in a remarkably short period, setting a record.
The initiative would enable young people in Karnataka to pursue globally recognised courses and earn degrees without having to leave the State, he added.
The minister said that on this occasion, he also remembered former British Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Ali, and others who helped turn the dream of establishing this campus into reality.
According to a statement by the Minister's office, Karnataka has 2.7 million students pursuing higher education across 4,500 colleges and produces 160,000 engineering graduates every year. The State also has more than 24,000 start-ups and over 50 unicorn companies.
Patil said the University of Liverpool should forge partnerships with these institutions and enterprises.
"Such collaborations would strengthen the links between education, research, innovation and industry," he said.
He noted that Karnataka offers significant opportunities for collaborative research and innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, clean energy, urban innovation and sustainable development.
These initiatives would ultimately benefit the State's industrial ecosystem, making it essential to build strong capabilities in these areas.
According to him, more than 14 universities from different countries have expressed interest in establishing campuses in Karnataka. Leading institutions from within the State and elsewhere in India have also shown interest and entered into agreements in this regard.
"The campuses and research laboratories of these institutions are expected to come up in KWIN City in the coming years. The government will provide the necessary support and facilities to institutions interested in establishing a presence in the State," Patil said.
Professor Tim Jones, Vice Chancellor of the University of Liverpool said, "We are incredibly proud to have officially opened our first international campus in over 20 years in Bengaluru and to have done so in such distinguished company.
"We are delighted to have recruited close to 300 talented students to study our research-connected, employer-informed curricula this year. We have carefully planned all aspects of their learning experience to ensure they receive the support they need to reach their full potential, and I look forward to their matriculation ceremony tomorrow," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.