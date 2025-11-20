University of Liverpool opens admissions for Bengaluru campus launching in 2026

The University of Liverpool has begun admissions for its first India campus, set to open in Alembic City, Bengaluru, in 2026.

The announcement marks the UK institution’s official entry into the Indian higher education landscape. Information on eligibility, programmes and the application process is available on the University of Liverpool India Campus admissions portal.

Designed as a modern learning hub, the Bengaluru campus will feature smart classrooms supporting hands-on learning, case-based discussions and flipped teaching models. Dedicated research spaces, innovation studios and collaborative hubs will enable students to work across disciplines and engage with industry partners.