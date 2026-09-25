University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: 37 faculty posts open; check eligibility, salary and last date

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for 37 faculty positions through direct recruitment. The recruitment drive covers the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor across disciplines including sciences, humanities, social sciences, economics, arts and management studies. The employment notification is dated September 7, 2026, and applications are being accepted online.

According to the university's official recruitment page, the last date to submit the online application is October 12, 2026, up to 5:30 PM.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The 37 advertised positions are distributed as follows:

Professor: 12 posts

Associate Professor: 16 posts

Assistant Professor: 9 posts

The vacancies span departments and subjects such as Mathematics and Statistics, Computer and Information Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Plant Sciences, Animal Biology, Medical Sciences, Philosophy, Hindi, Sanskrit Studies, English Language Studies, Economics, History, Education and Education Technology, Political Science, Anthropology, Communication, Fine Arts, Theatre Arts and Management Studies.