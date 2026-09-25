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University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: 37 faculty posts open; check eligibility, salary and last date

University of Hyderabad has invited applications for 37 faculty positions, including 12 Professors, 16 Associate Professors and 9 Assistant Professors. Check eligibility, salary, application deadline and important instructions
University of Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026
University of Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026official poster released by UoH
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The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for 37 faculty positions through direct recruitment. The recruitment drive covers the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor across disciplines including sciences, humanities, social sciences, economics, arts and management studies. The employment notification is dated September 7, 2026, and applications are being accepted online.

According to the university's official recruitment page, the last date to submit the online application is October 12, 2026, up to 5:30 PM.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The 37 advertised positions are distributed as follows:

  • Professor: 12 posts

  • Associate Professor: 16 posts

  • Assistant Professor: 9 posts

The vacancies span departments and subjects such as Mathematics and Statistics, Computer and Information Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Plant Sciences, Animal Biology, Medical Sciences, Philosophy, Hindi, Sanskrit Studies, English Language Studies, Economics, History, Education and Education Technology, Political Science, Anthropology, Communication, Fine Arts, Theatre Arts and Management Studies.

UoH faculty recruitment 2026: Salary

The notification places the posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission academic pay matrix. The age of superannuation is 65 years for the advertised positions.

Who can apply?

The detailed notification prescribes different academic and research requirements according to the post and discipline. For Professor positions, the notification includes requirements relating to a PhD, academic/research record, publications and teaching or research experience. Associate Professor positions generally require a PhD, a Master's degree with the prescribed marks and relevant teaching/research experience.

Assistant Professor eligibility includes the prescribed Master's degree requirements and, where applicable, UGC/NET or other requirements specified under the UGC Regulations and the notification. The detailed discipline-specific qualifications and specialisations should be checked before applying.

How to apply for UoH Faculty Recruitment 2026?

Candidates need to complete the application through the CU Chayan recruitment portal at curec.samarth.ac.in. The university has also directed applicants to go through the complete employment notification available on its website before submitting the application.

The notification states that candidates must submit the required supporting documents along with the hard copy of the application. The hard copy, with enclosures, should reach the university on or before October 16, 2026.

Application fee

The notification specifies a Rs 1,000 non-refundable registration fee for candidates in the OBC, EWS and UR categories. There is no registration fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Candidates should carefully check the subject-wise vacancy table, reservation category, essential qualifications and specialisation requirements before submitting their applications, as these vary across posts. The official University of Hyderabad recruitment listing currently carries the 37-post notification with the October 12 deadline.

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final copy of employment notification dated 07-09-2026 for 37 positions-revised (1)
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