University of Hyderabad receives artefacts of Sarojini Naidu

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Monday said it has received the artefacts of Sarojini Naidu at the restored Golden Threshold heritage building here, a historic home of the freedom fighter and poet.
The event titled "Preserving the Poet's Legacy â€“ Handing Over of Smt Sarojini Naidu's Artefacts", was organised by the UoH at the building, which marked a significant milestone in the preservation of the literary and cultural legacy of Sarojini Naidu, known as Nightingale of India, a release from the University said.
"In a key moment of the ceremony, the Will of Sarojini Naidu and the Government of Telangana Order dated February 9, 2026, transferring the artefacts to the University of Hyderabad, were formally presented to the Vice-Chancellor," it said.
Speaking on the occasion, UoH Vice-Chancellor (incharge) J Anuradha, recalled her own days as a student at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication when it functioned from Golden Threshold.
Preserving the building had been a dream since then, and ever since the school shifted to the main campus of the university in 2003, there had been a longing to see the space come alive again, she said.
"Today's event was the first step towards making the restored space active once more", she said.
Sheela Reddy, author and trustee of the Sarojini Naidu Trust, recounted how she discovered the letters and personal belongings of the freedom fighter in a building of the Osmania Hospital in the city, and went on to collect rare letters and artefacts associated with Sarojini Naidu, the release said.
She said Golden Threshold was often visited by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. She recalled that Sarojini Naidu was the first woman President of the Indian National Congress and an integral part of the freedom struggle.
A felicitation ceremony was subsequently held to honour individuals who contributed to the preservation and renovation of the heritage building.
Among those who were felicitated include Sheela Reddy, Papa Rao, Trustee, Sarojini Naidu Trust, Prof Vinod Pavarala, Professor Emeritus, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, and First Chairman of the Committee overseeing the renovation of Golden Threshold.
A guided tour of the restored Golden Threshold was organised, where the guests viewed the preserved artefacts and the restoration works undertaken by the university, the release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.