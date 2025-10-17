University of Hyderabad joins global millet study that could reshape India’s farming future

HYDERABAD: A breakthrough that could improve India’s Millet Mission and promote sustainable farming has been achieved by a global team of scientists including researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

They found that crop wild progenitors (CWPs) are essential for sustainable ecosystems and offer insights for future agriculture The research, published in ISME Communications, is titled “Native Edaphoclimatic Regions Shape Soil Communities of Crop Wild Progenitors.”

Led by María José Fernández-Alonso of the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, it involved 25 research groups from 11 countries, with significant contributions from UoH’s Professor Appa Rao Podile and Dr Ch. Danteswari.