University of Galway, Presidency University discuss academic partnerships and student exchange opportunities

The University of Galway and Presidency University, Bengaluru, held strategic discussions to strengthen academic collaboration and expand international learning opportunities for Indian students seeking higher education pathways in Ireland.

The meeting, held at Presidency University’s campus in Bengaluru, brought together Alex Metcalfe, Vice President International at the University of Galway, and Ravi Kumar R, Assistant Director – Global Engagement & Partnerships at Presidency University’s Office of International Affairs.

The discussions focused on identifying areas of mutual academic interest and strengthening institutional partnerships to create greater international exposure and academic engagement between the two universities.

Officials said the engagement aimed to explore how this growing student interest could be strengthened through structured academic collaborations and international learning initiatives.

Key areas discussed during the meeting included student exchange programmes, faculty exchange initiatives, summer schools, immersion programmes, and progression and articulation pathways that could provide students with structured academic opportunities across both institutions.

“India continues to be an important strategic market for University of Galway, and we are encouraged by the strong and sustained interest demonstrated by students at Presidency University,” said Prof. Alex Metcalfe.

“We look forward to continuing these conversations and exploring areas where both institutions can create lasting value for students and faculty alike,” he added.

Both institutions agreed to continue discussions in the coming months to further evaluate collaborative opportunities based on shared priorities and institutional strengths, with the aim of enhancing educational ties between India and Ireland.