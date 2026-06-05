University of Galway, FLAME University sign agreement for postgraduate study pathway

Pune: The University of Galway in Ireland and FLAME University have signed a five-year progression agreement that will create a postgraduate study pathway for eligible FLAME students seeking to continue their education in Ireland.

Under the agreement, students completing undergraduate programmes at FLAME University will be able to apply for selected master's programmes across three colleges at the University of Galway. The first intake under the arrangement is expected in September 2027, with applications opening in October 2026.

The programmes are spread across the College of Business, Public Policy and Law, the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies, and the College of Science and Engineering. Courses available through the pathway include International Finance, Fintech, Digital Marketing, Human Resource Management, Film Studies, Planning and Development, and Environmental Leadership.

The University of Galway said students entering through the pathway would be eligible for scholarships covering 10% to 15% of tuition fees.

The agreement comes amid growing interest among Indian students in overseas postgraduate education and reflects expanding academic links between Indian and Irish higher education institutions. According to the universities, the partnership is intended to facilitate student mobility and academic collaboration between the two countries.

Established in 1845, the University of Galway has a student population of more than 19,700, including around 4,000 international students from over 120 countries. FLAME University, based in Pune, is a private university recognised by the University Grants Commission and accredited with an A++ grade by NAAC.