University of Galway deepens India ties through academic partnerships, student initiatives in Delhi

The University of Galway has strengthened its academic engagement with India through a series of partnership and collaboration initiatives in Delhi, including the signing of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi).

The agreement focuses on expanding collaboration across academic exchange, joint research initiatives, faculty and student mobility programmes, teaching engagements, and broader global learning opportunities between the two institutions.

The university said the initiative reflects a wider push toward cross-border academic collaboration and globally connected learning ecosystems as higher education institutions increasingly adapt to an internationalised workforce and research environment.

Prof. Alex Metcalfe, Vice President International at University of Galway, described India as a “strategically important region” for the university and said the engagement reflects its long-term commitment to building meaningful academic partnerships across India’s higher education ecosystem.

Prof. (Dr.) G.S. Bajpai, Vice Chancellor of NLU Delhi, said the collaboration would strengthen joint research, student and faculty mobility, and global academic opportunities for both institutions.

As part of its Delhi engagements, the University of Galway also hosted a reception attended by representatives from Education in Ireland, partner institutions, academic leaders, alumni, students, and members of the wider India-Ireland academic community. Institutions including Manipal University Jaipur, O.P. Jindal Global University, and IIT Delhi participated in the event.

In another initiative, the university recognised three Indian school students from Delhi Public School R.K. Puram and K.R. Mangalam World School who completed an online biotechnology research internship under the mentorship of University of Galway academics. The certificates were presented by Ambassador Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India.

The visit also included scholarship facilitation initiatives for Indian students exploring higher education opportunities in Ireland. According to the university, merit-based and excellence scholarships are available for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines.