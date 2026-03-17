University of East Anglia offers 10,000 GBP scholarship for international PG students

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship to support international students, including those from India, who plan to begin their postgraduate studies in September 2026. The scholarship provides a 10,000 GBP reduction in tuition fees for selected postgraduate taught programmes at the university.

The initiative aims to recognise students who demonstrate strong academic performance and a clear commitment to leadership and global impact in their chosen fields.