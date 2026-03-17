University of East Anglia offers 10,000 GBP scholarship for international PG students

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship to support international students, including those from India, who plan to begin their postgraduate studies in September 2026. The scholarship provides a 10,000 GBP reduction in tuition fees for selected postgraduate taught programmes at the university.
The initiative aims to recognise students who demonstrate strong academic performance and a clear commitment to leadership and global impact in their chosen fields.
Selected candidates will receive the scholarship as a tuition fee discount. For students enrolling in two-year postgraduate programmes, the grant will be applicable only for the first year of study, reportedly.
The scholarship is open to postgraduate applicants from several regions worldwide, including Asia, Africa, South America, the Middle East, North America, Australia and the European Union.
Indian citizens who have secured either a conditional or unconditional offer for an eligible postgraduate taught programme at UEA can apply, provided they are categorised as overseas fee-paying students. Applicants must also have obtained, or be expected to achieve, the equivalent of a UK 2:1 undergraduate degree.
As part of the application process, candidates must answer a set of questions explaining why they chose UEA and their selected course, how the programme will help them achieve their career and leadership goals, and how the knowledge and skills gained will support their ambitions to become global leaders.
Applications will be reviewed by a selection panel in March and June 2026, and successful candidates will be informed shortly after each round of evaluation. The final deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 26, 2026.
The scholarship cannot be combined with other UEA awards except the International Early Payment Award. Students whose full tuition fees are sponsored by external organisations or government bodies are not eligible for this scholarship, although applicants using repayable educational loans may still apply.