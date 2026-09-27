University of Cambridge opens new institute for brain health research

The University of Cambridge has announced the Cambridge Mind and Brain Institute, a new interdisciplinary centre aimed at understanding brain health and the factors behind cognitive and emotional difficulties.

The institute, established by Cambridge’s Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry, will bring together researchers from across the university with patients, carers, healthcare professionals, policymakers and innovators. Its research will examine brain health across the lifespan, from early childhood through old age.

The institute will build on work conducted by the Medical Research Council’s Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit. Researchers will investigate how modern lifestyles and wider social and environmental factors influence brain health, including digital habits, diet, physical inactivity, illness, climate change, conflict and social relationships.