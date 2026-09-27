University of Cambridge opens new institute for brain health research

The University of Cambridge has announced the Cambridge Mind and Brain Institute, a new interdisciplinary centre aimed at understanding brain health and the factors behind cognitive and emotional difficulties.
The institute, established by Cambridge’s Departments of Psychology and Psychiatry, will bring together researchers from across the university with patients, carers, healthcare professionals, policymakers and innovators. Its research will examine brain health across the lifespan, from early childhood through old age.
The institute will build on work conducted by the Medical Research Council’s Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit. Researchers will investigate how modern lifestyles and wider social and environmental factors influence brain health, including digital habits, diet, physical inactivity, illness, climate change, conflict and social relationships.
A key focus will be understanding why these factors affect individuals differently and how they influence cognitive and emotional wellbeing.
Researchers at the institute will have access to advanced brain-imaging and brain-stimulation facilities, along with technical assistance, research-methodology support and scientific computing resources. The facilities will also be available to researchers across the wider academic community.
The institute will conduct lectures, academic events and public engagement programmes to encourage participation in research on the brain and mind.
Postgraduate students and researchers will be trained through research degrees, taught programmes, short courses and workshops. It's first postgraduate cohorts will enrol in the new MPhil in NeuroAI and Intelligent Systems and the existing MPhil in Cognitive Neurosciences, exposing students to contemporary research methods and topics.
It's initial term will include a postdoctoral researcher showcase, an equality, diversity and inclusion and wellbeing day, and a research culture workshop.
Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice said the institute would combine research, specialist facilities and the experiences of patients and other partners. She said the centre aims to improve understanding of brain and mind health and strengthen support for people experiencing cognitive and emotional difficulties.