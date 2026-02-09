University of Calicut Releases Results for UG, PG and Professional Courses

Key UG and Professional Course Results

The results announced include:

Sixth Semester BBA and Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Supplementary Examination, November 2025 (2017 & 2018 admissions) Regular and Supplementary Examination, April 2025 (2019–2022 admissions)

Fifth Semester B.Voc Examinations (CUCBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination, November 2025 (2020 admission) Regular, Supplementary and Improvement Examinations, November 2025 (2021–2023 admissions)

SDE–CUCBCSS (CDOE) B.Com/B.B.A and B.Com Additional Specialisation One-time Regular Supplementary Examination, September 2022 (2014–2016 admissions)



Postgraduate and FYUG Results Declared

The university also released results for several postgraduate programmes:

First Semester Master of Tourism and Hospitality Management (November 2025 – 2025 admission)

First Semester M.Sc. Health and Yoga Therapy (December 2025 – 2025 admission)

First Semester M.Sc. Food Science and Technology (November 2025 – 2022–2025 admissions)

First Semester PG CBCSS Examinations (November 2025 – 2022–2025 admissions)

First Semester FYUG Deficiency Examination (November 2024)

Distance Education and Certificate Course Results

Results have also been published for:

First Semester M.A. History (Distance Education) Supplementary Examination, November 2024 (2021 admission) Supplementary Examination, November 2025 (2022 admission)

First Year Certificate Course in Commercial and Spoken Hindi Examination held in June 2024



How to Check Results

Visit the official results portal: results.uoc.ac.in

Log in using your Register Number

Download and save the result for future reference

The university has advised students to check the official website for updates on revaluation, scrutiny and mark list distribution.