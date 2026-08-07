University of Calicut announces Semester 2 scrutiny result of M.Sc. Food & Science Technology CBSS exam

The University of Calicut has announced the scrutiny results for the Second Semester M.Sc. Food Science & Technology Choice Based Credit and Semester System (CBSS) examination. Candidates can access the result at www.results.uoc.ac.in.

Students who had applied for scrutiny of their answer scripts can now check their revised results through the university's official examination portal. The scrutiny process involves verifying the evaluation to ensure there are no errors in totaling marks or omissions in the assessment.

Candidates are advised to visit the official Calicut University website and access the examination results section to view their updated marks using their registration details.

Students requiring further clarification regarding the scrutiny results or the examination process may contact the university's examination branch through the official channels. The university has advised candidates to regularly monitor its website for further notifications related to examinations and result updates.