University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for Bachelor of Commercial Law
The University of Birmingham Dubai has opened applications for its Bachelor of Commercial Law (BCL), a specialised three-year undergraduate programme that combines the study of legal principles with commercial practice in a global context.
The programme emphasises the legal rules, concepts and frameworks that underpin commercial transactions, preparing students for careers in law, business and international commerce.
Delivered on the University’s Dubai campus, students benefit from teaching by legal scholars and industry practitioners, interactive seminar discussions, skills workshops, and opportunities to participate in extra-curricular legal activities.
Graduates receive the same UK-standard degree awarded by the University of Birmingham, along with professional development support and career guidance.
Programme delivery
The BCL is structured over three full-time academic years. Students engage in lectures, seminars, group work and independent study to build a foundation in legal knowledge and commercial applications.
Assessments include coursework, presentations and examinations aimed at developing critical thinking and legal reasoning.
Course dates
The programme will commence in September 2026.
Entry requirements
Indian applicants should have an overall average of 75% if applying from CBSE, ISC, Maharashtra Board or West Bengal Board. For other state boards, applicants should have an overall average of 80%.
English language requirements
Students will need Standard XII English at 70% or 75% depending on the state board, or an overall IELTS score of 6.5.
Tuition
The annual tuition fee for 2026 entry is AED 134,922 (approximately INR 33,60,628) per year.
Scholarships
A range of scholarships and financial support options are available to high-achieving applicants at the University of Birmingham Dubai. Prospective students are encouraged to explore funding opportunities that may be carried forward throughout their studies. For scholarships, visit: https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/study/fees/scholarships
Application process
Applications for the September 2026 intake are now open. Interested students can apply online by submitting the completed application form and supporting academic documents through the University’s admissions portal.