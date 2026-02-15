University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for Bachelor of Commercial Law

The University of Birmingham Dubai has opened applications for its Bachelor of Commercial Law (BCL), a specialised three-year undergraduate programme that combines the study of legal principles with commercial practice in a global context.

The programme emphasises the legal rules, concepts and frameworks that underpin commercial transactions, preparing students for careers in law, business and international commerce.

Delivered on the University’s Dubai campus, students benefit from teaching by legal scholars and industry practitioners, interactive seminar discussions, skills workshops, and opportunities to participate in extra-curricular legal activities.

Graduates receive the same UK-standard degree awarded by the University of Birmingham, along with professional development support and career guidance.