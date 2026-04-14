University of Aberdeen gears up for India campus with advisory boards

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: The University of Aberdeen's Mumbai campus has announced the establishment of its Industry Advisory Board (IAB), a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening industry integration and ensuring that academic programmes remain closely aligned with evolving industry needs.

The Industry Advisory Board will bring together senior industry leaders who will provide strategic guidance on curriculum development, employability initiatives, and collaboration across research and innovation. Members will also enable industry engagement through guest lectures, workshops, mentoring, and pathways for internships and graduate recruitment.

Complementing this, the Alumni Advisory Board will leverage the University of Aberdeen's global alumni network to bring in practitioner-led perspectives across geographies and sectors. Alumni members will contribute to mentoring, career guidance, global mobility pathways, and strengthening employer linkages, while also supporting the University's positioning within international talent ecosystems.

Professor Rahul Choudaha, Chief Operating Officer, University of Aberdeen, said, "The future of higher education lies in deep, sustained collaboration between academia, industry, and alumni ecosystems. At the University of Aberdeen Mumbai, we are building an institution that is globally connected and industry-integrated from day one. Our Industry and Alumni Advisory Boards will play a critical role in shaping a future-focused learning environment, bridging classroom learning with real-world application and ensuring students graduate with the skills, exposure, and global perspectives needed to succeed in an increasingly complex world."