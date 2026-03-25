University can't restrict peaceful expression of ideas that don't align with management's ideology: Delhi HC

"The action has been taken for violation of the order dated 16.04.2025 of the respondent University which, in turn, was based on the order dated 15.04.2025 by this Court, which for the reasons stated above, is not proper. Hence, I am of the view that the punishment imposed on the petitioner is highly disproportionate to her alleged actions and cannot be sustained. Hence, the petition is allowed," ordered the court.