Universities must foster leadership, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer

KADAPA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said universities must nurture leadership through value-based education and skill development to support the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th convocation ceremonies of Yogi Vemana University (YVU) at DSR Function Hall in Kadapa on Friday, the governor said higher education institutions must contribute to improving living standards and achieving economic equity in the country.

“The degrees you receive represent not only academic achievement but also character, competence and ethical values. The real worth of your degree lies in how you apply knowledge with integrity and responsibility for the progress of society and the nation,” he said.