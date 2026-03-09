Universities must drive research, innovation to match global changes: Gujarat minister

“Universities should not remain only centres of education but must evolve as strong centres of discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

“Nurturing scientific awareness and technological leadership will play an important role in realising the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘Viksit Gujarat' and 'Viksit Bharat @2047’.”

The minister said the state government is committed to ensuring that research work does not suffer due to a lack of funds.

Referring to the latest state budget, he said the government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has allocated Rs 62,000 crore to the education sector, the highest allocation so far, to give new direction to education.