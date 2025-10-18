Universities call for complete revamp in Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings

NEW DELHI: A collective call was given by multiple universities across the country on the need to bring in dynamic reforms in the Education Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that is released annually.

The criteria used for ranking remains the same since its inception a decade ago and hence the demand for changes in it, said multiple people who took part.

A meet was held at the IISc Habitat in Delhi on Friday evening in connection with the reforms required in these National Rankings.

They are decided by the National Board of Accreditation, constituted by the Ministry.