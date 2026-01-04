Universal Health Coverage: The medicine all of India needs in 2026 and beyond

As a new year approaches, it brings hopes and expectations of a brighter future with better lives for all of us around the world.

Even as our pre-conditioned New Year's Eve optimism is clouded by the grim current reality of global climate change, armed conflict, trade wars, potential pandemic threats, growing income inequality and narrow nationalism emitting acrid fumes of xenophobia and racism, there is still a prayer in the heart that the world might yet find the road to peace and prosperity.

What of health? What are the hopes public health advocates in India like me are nursing?