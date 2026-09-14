United Nations rights chief warns frontier artificial intelligence risks irreversible harm for future generations

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS): United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has called for urgent measures to rein in the development of frontier artificial intelligence, warning that increasingly powerful AI systems pose unprecedented risks and could bring changes whose consequences may last for generations.
Turk said the world was “on the cusp of irreversible change” as AI capabilities advance at a rapid pace, stressing that governments and technology companies need to act before the risks associated with the technology become more difficult to control.
His warning comes amid growing concern among policymakers, AI researchers and technology executives over the speed at which the most advanced AI systems are being developed and deployed.
Frontier AI generally refers to the most capable and advanced artificial intelligence models, which are increasingly able to perform complex tasks involving reasoning, coding, research and autonomous decision-making. As these capabilities expand, concerns have grown over the potential impact on societies and fundamental rights.
Turk warned that the rapid development of frontier AI could have significant implications for human rights if adequate safeguards are not introduced alongside technological progress. Issues including privacy, freedom of expression, equality and employment are emerging as key areas of concern in the global AI debate.
His intervention comes as governments worldwide grapple with the challenge of regulating increasingly capable AI systems while ensuring that rules do not unnecessarily constrain technological innovation. The debate has intensified over whether frontier AI development should be slowed or subjected to stronger oversight.
Several prominent technology leaders have also highlighted potential risks from advanced AI. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has advocated slowing the development of frontier AI, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also warned about risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems.
The discussion is increasingly moving beyond whether AI will transform society to questions over the pace and direction of that transformation and the safeguards that should accompany it.
For the United Nations, the issue extends well beyond technological and economic competition. The potential effects of AI on fundamental rights and social and economic systems have become a central concern, particularly as increasingly autonomous systems could influence decisions affecting people's lives.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.