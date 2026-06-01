UDF advocates major changes to NEET conduct and testing governance

New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Monday presented its views and suggestions before the Chairman, Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports regarding the use of pen-and-paper testing versus Computer-Based Test (CBT), and issues concerning NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson, United Doctors Front, had a constructive one-to-one interaction with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee. The Chairman gave a patient hearing to the concerns, suggestions, and recommendations submitted by UDF in its detailed representation.



In its submission, UDF stated that the concerns surrounding NEET are not limited only to the mode of examination, but also relate to the larger issue of transparency, statutory accountability, confidentiality, and credibility of the examination-conducting body.



UDF recommended that the present structure of the NTA should be dissolved/replaced, and a new national examination body should be constituted through an Act of Parliament.