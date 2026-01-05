Unions welcome assured 50% pension, retrospective implementation of TAPS

CHENNAI: JACTTO-GEO, the umbrella organisation for the state government employees, on Saturday welcomed the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS) despite having certain reservations, while the CPS Abolition Movement strongly opposed TAPS on Saturday.

JACTTO-GEO state coordinator M Baskaran said the statement of Chief Minister MK Stalin indicates that TAPS will be implemented with retrospective effect - from the date on which the New Pension Scheme came into force. "In the past, when the Pay Commission recommendations were submitted, there used to be a lot of lacunae. But they were settled through representations. Now, TAPS is coming after a gap of 23 years. So, definitely there will be some shortcomings. But they can be set right in due course," he added.