Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya proposes dedicated BRICS archive to power youth engagement in heritage games

“India is placing sport at the centre of nation-building. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is transforming its sporting ecosystem by creating opportunities from the playground to the podium. Guided by a comprehensive 360-degree approach, including grassroots participation, talent identification, coaching, sports science, infrastructure development, athlete welfare and international exposure, India is building a sustainable sporting ecosystem for the future. To support this transformation, we have committed nearly 3.76 billion US dollars as part of our Khelo India initiative,” said Mandaviya.