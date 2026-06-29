Sarvesh Kushare breaks national high jump record, qualifies for Asian Games

Bhubaneswar (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare after he set a new Indian national high jump record by clearing 2.31m at the 2026 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, surpassing Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old mark of 2.29m, as per Olympics.com.

In a post on X, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Kushare for setting a new men's high jump national record and qualifying for the 2026 Asian Games.

"A milestone leap for Indian athletics! Congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on setting a new National Record of 2.31m in the Men's High Jump and securing his qualification for the 2026 Asian Games," he said in an X post.