Sarvesh Kushare breaks national high jump record, qualifies for Asian Games

Bhubaneswar (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare after he set a new Indian national high jump record by clearing 2.31m at the 2026 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, surpassing Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old mark of 2.29m, as per Olympics.com.
In a post on X, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Kushare for setting a new men's high jump national record and qualifying for the 2026 Asian Games.
"A milestone leap for Indian athletics! Congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on setting a new National Record of 2.31m in the Men's High Jump and securing his qualification for the 2026 Asian Games," he said in an X post.
In another milestone moment for Indian athletics, Keralam long-jumper Ancy Sojan made history, smashing the 22-year-old national record in the discipline owned by legendary Anju Bobby George during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Saturday.
In the long jump, Ancy, 25, made a sensational leap of 6.88 m, outdoing Anju's long-held national record of 6.83 m, which was made during the 2004 Athens Olympics, as per ESPN.
Notably, several athletes like Dev Meena (pole vault men's), Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100 m hurdles), Anushka Yadav (hammer throw women's), and Mohammed Afsal (800 m men's) are among the athletes who have secured an Asian Games spot through their performances at the championships taking place from June 24 to 28 in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.