Union Sports Minister Mandaviya lauds performance of Manipuri athletes at Asian Games

New Delhi: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday appreciated the impressive performance of athletes from Manipur at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya, officials said.

A senior official of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister stated this when he met the Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday at his official residence in New Delhi.