Mandaviya greets sports journalists on World Sports Journalists Day

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended wishes to all the sports journalists on the occasion of 'World Sports Journalists Day', terming them "vital partners in India's sporting journey."

Taking to X on Thursday, Mandaviya extended "heartfelt" wishes to the sports journalism fraternity, saying that their "hard work, dedication, and professional integrity continue to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem."

"Sports journalists are vital partners in India's sporting journey, celebrating achievements, highlighting talent, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. On World Sports Journalists Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the entire sports media fraternity. Your hard work, dedication, and professional integrity continue to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem. Happy World Sports Journalists Day!," posted Mandaviya.