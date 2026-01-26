Union Ministers take firm resolve to build strong and inclusive Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: Several Union Ministers on Monday took firm resolve to build a strong, prosperous and developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, as India celebrated its 77th Republic Day.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all fellow citizens on X.

“This glorious day reminds us of the strength of our Constitution, the spirit of democracy, and the essence of national unity. Let us, on this sacred occasion, resolve to embrace constitutional values and commit to building a strong, prosperous, and developed India,” the Minister posted.