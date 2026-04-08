Union Ministers invited to Sainik training classes

GUNTUR: A delegation comprising Dr Para Venkata Lakshmaiah, Chairman of the State Veterinary Council, Dr CL Venkata Rao, former Chairman of Swachh Andhra Mission, and Lingam Sudhakar Reddy, Organizing Secretary of Vidya Bharati South Central Zone, met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Tuesday.

The delegation briefed the ministers about a free civil services coaching initiative being jointly organised at Ketanakonda near Vijayawada by the Para Association for Rural Development (PARD), CBR Academy, and Dr Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle.

They explained that 200 students will receive three years of free training, along with boarding and lodging facilities.