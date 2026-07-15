Union Minister Suresh Gopi asks students to become ambassadors of environmental protection

Hyderabad: Union Minister Suresh Gopi called upon students to become ambassadors of cleanliness and environmental protection, stating that cleanliness is not merely a campaign but a culture rooted in personal responsibility and people's participation.
Addressing a 'Swachhta Pakhwada' programme organised jointly by the Oil Marketing Companies here, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed cleanliness into a nationwide people's movement, an official release said.
He said every clean classroom, litter-free street and green campus reflects the character of responsible citizens and contributes to nation-building.
Participating in the tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (A tree in my mother's name) campaign, the minister urged students to nurture every sapling with care.
He said trees are among the greatest gifts that can be offered to future generations as they provide clean air, shade, biodiversity and a healthier environment. He encouraged every family to plant and nurture a tree, thereby contributing to a greener Telangana and a greener India.
Gopi said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is committed not only to ensuring India's energy security but also to promoting sustainable development and social welfare.
Appreciating the collaborative efforts of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), along with Reliance Industries Limited and Nayara Energy, he said such initiatives demonstrate the commitment of the energy sector towards nation-building beyond its core responsibilities.
Urging students to uphold discipline, compassion, integrity and respect for nature, Gopi said excellence is reflected not only in academic performance but also in responsible citizenship.
He encouraged them to keep their classrooms clean, conserve water and electricity, avoid single-use plastics, respect public property and contribute actively towards environmental protection.
Emphasising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', he said every citizen has a role to play in ensuring cleanliness, environmental conservation, health, education and social responsibility. He called upon everyone to make the spirit of Swachhta a lifelong commitment and work collectively towards building a cleaner, greener, healthier and more compassionate India.
The programme was attended by MP Konda Visweswara Reddy and senior officials of Oil Marketing Companies.
As part of the programme, Gopi planted a sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative and distributed saplings to students, encouraging them to take the message of environmental conservation from the campus to their homes and communities, the release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.