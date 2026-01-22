Union Minister stresses integration of skilling with formal education

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary underlined the Centre’s focus on the development of the North East, with a strong emphasis on integrating skilling with formal education to create new employment opportunities for the youth.



Chaudhary was speaking after inaugurating the IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025–26 for the North East, which will see young participants from all eight states of the region compete across 26 skill categories.



Referring to the Prime Minister’s sustained attention on the region, the minister said it has helped build renewed confidence and opened up opportunities for young people in the North East. He added that initiatives such as IndiaSkills align with this vision by bringing national-level platforms closer to regional talent, according to PTI.



