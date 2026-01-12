Union Minister Sonowal announces Andhra's first Lighthouse Museum in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced Andhra Pradesh's first Lighthouse Museum here, strengthening lighthouse-led tourism along India's eastern coast.

Addressing at the valedictory session of the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, Sonowal said the scale of public participation reflected the growing resonance of lighthouse tourism across the country, with the festival drawing over 50,000 visitors in two days.

"The first Lighthouse Museum of Andhra Pradesh in Vizag is envisioned as a centre for maritime education, heritage preservation and tourism promotion, further strengthening lighthouse-led tourism along India's eastern coast," he said.